Raheem Sterling’s agent has said that the England international will stay at Manchester City.

The club has been handed a two-year ban from the Champions League along with a fine of £25 million. Sterling has been linked to Real Madrid recently with the Sun claiming that Los Blancos are interested in signing him.

SEE MORE: ‘Nice try’ – Bernardo Silva shuts down rumours of Man City exit on Twitter

However, his agent Aidy Ward said that he will remain committed to City and transfer links won’t distract him. Speaking to the Mirror, Ward said: “Raheem is solely focused on Manchester City and will not be distracted by any talk of transfers to any club at the moment.”

Sterling is one of the best footballers in the world right now and has had a good season so far on an overall basis, scoring 20 goals in 35 matches so far. Man City would certainly want to see him stay at the club if they are to win the Champions League after their ban ends.

However, top European clubs like Real Madrid could well see this as an opportunity to rope in Sterling and any team would benefit heavily if they are able to sign him.