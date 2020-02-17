Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has heaped praise onto the way on-loan midfielder Dani Ceballos has worked hard to get back into his first-team plans.

The Spain international has barely featured for Arsenal in recent times, with injuries disrupting his season and with Arteta initially not seeming to trust him despite his recent return to fitness.

However, Ceballos put in a superb performance for the Gunners in their 4-0 win over Newcastle on Sunday, with Arteta hailing him as the best player on the pitch.

Speaking about Ceballos afterwards, the Spanish tactician admitted he’d been hugely won over by the big change he’d seen in the player on the training ground.

Arteta says the 23-year-old has been training like an ‘animal’ and Gooners will certainly be encouraged to hear that he seems to be hugely determined to impress between now and the end of the season.

“Dani Ceballos is a good example. He was injured and when he started to train I didn’t think he was fit enough,” Arteta said, as quoted by the Metro.

“He completely changed his behaviour and trained like an animal. I thought he was the best player on the pitch.”

It remains to be seen if Ceballos has enough time to impress and earn a permanent move to the Emirates Stadium, but it’s at least good to see he’s not giving up on this campaign just yet as some might have done.