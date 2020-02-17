Arsenal are reportedly stepping up their efforts to tie Bukayo Saka down to a new contract after the youngster’s fine form this season.

The 18-year-old has been a revelation for the Gunners after becoming more of a regular in their first-team this term, despite moving from a more attacking role to becoming a very effective option at left-back.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are optimistic they can persuade Saka to sign a new contract, despite the talented teenager attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

It would be a huge blow for Arsenal to lose such a top prospect, with this club lacking the resources to go toe-to-toe with the likes of United and Liverpool in the transfer market.

That means the north Londoners rely on their academy and need Saka and other top talents like Joe Willock to stick around for as long as possible.

Still, Saka may well look at the pretty dire state Arsenal are in at the moment and be tempted by offers to join a more convincing project.

United aren’t what they were, but will probably remain more competitive than AFC in the near future, and also have a solid record when it comes to promoting and developing young players.

Liverpool, meanwhile, would be very hard to turn down as they become so dominant under Jurgen Klopp, though of course Saka may find he struggles to play as often in that Reds squad.