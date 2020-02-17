Menu

Barcelona given green light to complete emergency transfer

Barcelona have reportedly have been received the green light to make an emergency signing.

The Blaugrana have a few injury issues as Luis Suarez will be out for a few months while Ousmane Dembele is out for the remainder of the season which has put paid to his chances of making France’s squad for Euro 2020.

A tweet from SPORT journalist Samuel Marsden claims that Barcelona have been granted permission to sign a replacement for Dembele but whoever they sign has to be registered with a Spanish club and will only be able to feature in La Liga matches.

Barca have been linked to Getafe forward Angel Rodriguez with Sport claiming that the Catalan side are interested in signing the 32-year-old who has a release clause of €10 million.

The La Liga champions currently have Antoine Griezmann who can play as a centre-forward but they could very much do with a backup and Rodriguez could be a suitable addition if Barca sign him. The Spaniard has had a pretty good season so far, netting 14 gals in 29 appearances across all competitions for Getafe who are currently third in the La Liga.

