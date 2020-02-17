Barcelona have reportedly have been received the green light to make an emergency signing.

The Blaugrana have a few injury issues as Luis Suarez will be out for a few months while Ousmane Dembele is out for the remainder of the season which has put paid to his chances of making France’s squad for Euro 2020.

A tweet from SPORT journalist Samuel Marsden claims that Barcelona have been granted permission to sign a replacement for Dembele but whoever they sign has to be registered with a Spanish club and will only be able to feature in La Liga matches.

Green light from the relevant bodies for Baça to make ’emergency’ forward signing following long-term injury to Ousmane Dembele. — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) February 17, 2020

Barça* ffs. They can only sign a player already registered in Spain or without a club. Player will not be able to play CL, only La Liga. — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) February 17, 2020

Barca have been linked to Getafe forward Angel Rodriguez with Sport claiming that the Catalan side are interested in signing the 32-year-old who has a release clause of €10 million.

The La Liga champions currently have Antoine Griezmann who can play as a centre-forward but they could very much do with a backup and Rodriguez could be a suitable addition if Barca sign him. The Spaniard has had a pretty good season so far, netting 14 gals in 29 appearances across all competitions for Getafe who are currently third in the La Liga.