Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Leganes striker Martin Braithwaite.

Currently valued at €10 million according to Transfermarkt, the Danish international has done fairly well for the La Liga side this season so far, scoring eight goals while providing an assist. According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have been given the permission to make an emergency signing and they have identified Braithwaite as a target.

The Blaugrana have a few injury problems right now with Luis Suarez injured for a few months while Ousmane Dembele will be out for six months which has put paid to his chances of making France’s team for Euro 2020.

If Barcelona have been allowed to make a signing, then they would set their sights on a striker. Braithwaite’s performances have been decent for Leganes who are 19th in the La Liga table. The Danish international could be a suitable backup option for the Blaugrana but there’s a chance they might look elsewhere for reinforcements.

Getafe’s Angel Rodriguez is another player who has been linked to the Catalan side is Getafe’s Angel Rodriguez with Sport claiming that they are eyeing a move for the 32-year-old who has a release clause of €10 million.