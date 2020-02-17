Barcelona hire company to attack players, opposition and former players through social media

According to a report in Sport, Barcelona have hired a company to systematically attack players, opposition and former players and protect the image of Josep Maria Bartomeu and the Barcelona board.

As per the report in Sport, Barcelona have hired 13 Ventures, a company that creates statements of opinion through social networks to protect the image of the club’s executives.

The objective of 13 Ventures is to protect the reputation of Josep Maria Bartomeu and the Barcelona board while damaging the image of people and entities that are related to Barcelona.

This includes players, former players and opponents of Barcelona’s regime.

13 Ventures manage several Twitter and Facebook accounts that have published content with the motive of attacking players like Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique.

The company also published content attacking former players and club legends like Pep Guardiola, Xavi and Carles Puyol. The content on these accounts also attacks Víctor Font, Joan Laporta and Agustí Benedito, possible rivals to Bartomeu in the upcoming Barcelona elections.