Barcelona are reportedly prepared to include Philippe Coutinho in a swap deal with Inter to try and prise Lautaro Martinez away from the Italian giants.

The 27-year-old is currently on a season-long loan deal at Bayern Munich, who have an option to sign him on a permanent basis for €120m, as per BBC Sport.

SEE MORE: Video: Classy gesture from Barcelona players as they show support for injured Dembele

As reported by Calciomercato, via reports in Spain, it’s suggested that the reigning Bundesliga champions will opt not to exercise that option, thus sending Coutinho back to Barcelona at the end of the season.

However, there could still be an alternative solution for the concerned parties, as the report adds that Coutinho could be used in a swap deal offer to Inter for Martinez.

As noted by ESPN, the 22-year-old is said to have a €111m release clause in his current deal, and so perhaps by offering Coutinho and cash, it could be enough to convince Inter to part company with their prized asset.

Martinez is having a great season so far this year, as he’s bagged 16 goals and four assists in 29 appearances to help lead the Nerazzurri’s push for the Serie A title and other trophies.

With that in mind, coupled with the fact that Barcelona have a real lack of quality depth up front behind stalwart Luis Suarez, it’s clear as to why they would be interested in the Argentine international.

If they’re unable to splash out the full €111m to satisfy Inter’s demands, including Coutinho would certainly help bring that figure down substantially, despite his struggles at the Nou Camp last season and the decision to then ship the misfit out on loan as question marks will be raised over his future with Barcelona after his short-term exit.

However, it could all ultimately come down to whether or not Inter have any interest in selling Martinez, and whether or not a reunion with Coutinho coupled with some funds to reinvest back into the squad is enough to convince them to green light a swap deal.