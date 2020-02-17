Borussia Dortmund hilariously troll DJ Snake with brutal tweet

The Borussia Dortmund official Twitter handle delivered a hilarious reply to the musician DJ Snake.

See below as the Bundesliga club’s official handle tweeted this tweet below of making talents at the club as opposed to buying them.

The musician DJ Snake responded asking them who they’ve made.

Who did you make tho ? — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) February 16, 2020

To which the club replied saying, “We make good music”.

We make good music. https://t.co/ZBKAn779ON — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 16, 2020

That was a cheeky response by the German club. The club know how to send a jibe to a musician who makes popular music which isn’t considered ‘good’ by Dortmund’s standards.

We’re not sure whether DJ Snake will play a gig in Dortmund, Germany ever again.