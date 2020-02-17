Video: Bukayo Saka gives hilarious reaction to clip of his own nutmeg after Arsenal thrash Newcastle

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has been one of the breakthrough stars of the season, and yesterday’s performance against Newcastle brought about a particular highlight.

The 18-year-old left-back got forward to assist Nicolas Pepe brilliantly, with his nutmeg in the build-up truly a joy to watch.

"Whoops…" ? Bukayo Saka relives his nutmeg and assist for Arsenal's second goal v Newcastle ? Recap #ARSNEW here: https://t.co/2yatcOdwmC pic.twitter.com/Q9chUYkDLu — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 16, 2020

Saka watched it with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Jamie Redknapp on Sky Sports afterwards, and his reaction is pretty adorable, to be honest.

It’s great to see a talented young player in good spirits and enjoying his football, with Saka surely having a very bright future at the highest level of the game.