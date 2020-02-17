Cesc Fabregas in no doubt over Maguire-Batshuayi incident, caps it off with brilliant troll of follower

Cesc Fabregas was adamant that Harry Maguire should have seen red in Man Utd’s clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

In a tense encounter between two sides desperate to claim a top-four spot this season, there was a questionable incident in the first half.

As seen in the video below, after receiving a shove off the pitch from Michy Batshuayi, the Man Utd defender appeared to leave his leg trailing and kicked out at the Belgian forward.

He didn’t even receive a booking for the incident, but Fabregas was convinced that he should have seen red in a pretty simple tweet below.

Just to add the icing on the cake, he then trolled a follower who told him to shut up, with the Spaniard clearly wanting to express his opinion on the game as he spends his Monday night watching his old club in action.

Has Harry Maguire got away with one here? ? ? Watch #MNF live on Sky Sports PL or follow here: https://t.co/loP3696X2c pic.twitter.com/Tlr3MwQ7lI — Sky Sports MNF (@SkySportsMNF) February 17, 2020