Chelsea have reportedly identified Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard as a transfer target.

Currently valued at €15 million according to Transfermarkt, the 22-year-old has had a brilliant season for the Hoops, netting 24 goals while providing 17 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions so far. He is currently the top scorer of the Scottish Premiership with 20 goals to his name.

According to 90min, Chelsea have identified Edouard as a possible transfer target while also having interest in Lyon striker Moussa Dembele. This report also claims that the West London club have been sending scouts to observe the Celtic striker.

The French U21 international has also been linked to Manchester United with the Daily Mail claiming that he is among the Red Devils’ transfer targets.

Celtic seem well on course to win the Premiership and Edouard’s has been an influential player for them this season. Chelsea might need a striker in the summer as their backup options for Tammy Abraham include Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud. Besides, if any of the two leave the club, the Blues will need another forward and Edouard could be a suitable option for them.