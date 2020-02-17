Chelsea loanee Mario Pasalic will reportedly join Atalanta in the summer.

The Croat joined the Blues from Hajduk Split but failed to break into the first-team and was instead loaned to other clubs season after season. Pasalic joined Atalanta on loan in 2018 and again last summer, becoming a key player under Giam Piero Gasperini. So far, he has made 71 appearances for La Dea across all competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing nine assists.

According to Guardian, Pasalic will join Atalanta as the Serie A side have agreed to trigger the clause that could see them buy him for €15 million.

The 25-year-old has done pretty well for La Dea this season so far, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in 29 appearances across all competitions. Chelsea have a number of pretty good midfielders in their squad so it won’t be the best option for Pasalic to stay there. He has been a regular for Atalanta and a permanent move would be best for him. Besides, the Serie A side themselves might be eager to sign him for good given his current form.