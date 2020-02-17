Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night in what is a crunch clash for the two sides in the battle for a top four finish in the Premier League this season.

The gap between the Blues and the chasing pack for fourth place has closed to just one point now, and so the pressure will no doubt be building on Frank Lampard and his players.

With just one win in their last five league outings, they can’t afford to see this dip in form continue, and certainly not against one of the sides trying to chase them down.

Man Utd start the night in ninth place, but a win would move them up to seventh spot and just three points adrift of Chelsea in that all-important scrap for Champions League qualification.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that Lampard has gone with a strong starting line-up, as seen in the club’s tweet below, although he did suffer a setback ahead of kickoff.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been ruled out after struggling with a hamstring injury, while Tammy Abraham also misses out and that in turn means that Michy Batshuayi gets the nod up front in a rare start in the Premier League for the Belgian international.

Kepa Arrizabalaga remains on the bench after being dropped last time out against Leicester City, and so Willy Caballero will continue between the posts after much talk over whether or not the Spanish shot-stopper would return, as per Sky Sports.

It’s an experienced XI named by Lampard with stalwarts such as Willian and Pedro starting, but it remains to be seen if it’s enough to get the job done and secure three crucial points for the home side.

T E A M ? N E W S Thoughts? #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/h0uxLMEVSq — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 17, 2020