Confirmed Man Utd XI vs Chelsea: Defensive boost for Solskjaer, Ighalo on bench

Man Utd head to Stamford Bridge on Monday night as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men try to secure three invaluable points in the battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The Red Devils are down in ninth place in the Premier League table ahead of kickoff, but they’ll know that a win over the Blues will lift them to within three points of Frank Lampard’s side, who currently occupy the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot.

SEE MORE: Chelsea and Manchester United combined XI: One team edges this 6-5 ahead of crucial PL clash

In turn, this could prove to be a decisive battle, and neither side will want to come out on the losing end.

United’s form isn’t great heading into this one, as they’ve won just one of their last five league outings while losing three and drawing the other.

With that in mind, they’ll have to show real improvement to come away with anything to show for their efforts, but unsurprisingly, Solskjaer has named a strong XI as seen in the club’s tweet below.

He’s been handed a boost by Eric Bailly who is back in the line-up and ready to make his first appearance for the senior side this season.

His pace and physicality will be a key feature moving forward, and so Solskjaer will surely be delighted to welcome him back into the mix.

However, January loan signing Odion Ighalo will have to settle for a place in the bench to start on Monday, and so it remains to be seen if he gets a chance at some stage to make an immediate impact.

With Marcus Rashford still sidelined, Anthony Martial, Daniel James and Bruno Fernandes will look to provide the quality in the final third to make the difference and try to seal a victory for United.

Here's your #MUFC XI for tonight's game at Stamford Bridge ?#CHEMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 17, 2020