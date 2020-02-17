Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs considering a transfer swoop for Ajax defender and former Manchester United ace Daley Blind.

The Netherlands international didn’t always look that convincing during his time at Man Utd, but is one of a number of former Red Devils players to improve hugely since leaving the club.

Blind has shone at Ajax and now looks set to be one of a number of players who could apparently be heading for the exit this summer, according to The Athletic.

The 29-year-old is linked in the piece as a player Arsenal are considering a move for, and it makes sense that the Gunners could be in the market for an experienced and versatile defensive player like him this summer.

Blind could provide cover at centre-back, left-back and defensive midfield, which would give Mikel Arteta more options in those areas of the pitch.

A replacement is surely needed for the likes of David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos, while Kieran Tierney’s fitness problems mean cover would be useful at left-back.

Arsenal beat Newcastle 4-0 yesterday to lift the mood at the Emirates Stadium but fans will surely still be expecting a busy summer in the transfer market in order to improve on this hugely disappointing campaign overall.