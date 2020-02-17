David Beckham and Inter Miami land big-money sponsorship agreement with Qatar

Inter Miami are gearing up for their debut MLS campaign, and it appears as though David Beckham and the hierarchy have struck an important deal off the pitch.

The new franchise will kick-start life in MLS on March 1 when they face LAFC and they’ll be desperate to hit the ground running.

SEE MORE: Inter Miami could be forced to change their name because of one club

Equally as important to their long-term success though will be their ability to get deals done off the pitch, and as reported by AS, via reports in England, it has been suggested that Beckham and the front office have agreed a £180m deal with Qatar over the sponsorship of their jerseys.

It’s added that neither party have confirmed the figures but the report also goes on to suggest that not only could Qatar be the main sponsor for the franchise on their shirts, but they could also have a say in the naming of their new stadium when it is completed.

In turn, it’s a lucrative deal and one that will form an important partnership between the two parties moving forward as Beckham, the rest of the hierarchy and Inter Miami as a whole will hope that they enjoy success both on and off the pitch in the coming years.