Glenn Hoddle reveals he had seven ribs broken while receiving life-saving CPR after heart attack

Glenn Hoddle has revealed how he had seven ribs broken while he received CPR for eight minutes after he suffered a heart attack in 2018.

The BT Sport pundit had a cardiac arrest at the broadcaster’s studios in October of that year, but his life was ultimately saved by sound engineer Simon Daniels who performed CPR on him until the ambulance arrived.

SEE MORE: Ex-Man United boss Jose Mourinho jokes about Man City’s 2018 title after UEFA ban

After being airlifted to hospital, the Tottenham legend and former England boss managed to survive the major scare, and he has been talking about his horrific ordeal this week while showing his gratitude to Daniels after his heroics efforts.

“I think the sign of a good CPR is how many ribs you break, and he broke seven, so he did a good job. He did a great job,” he told Good Morning Britain, as quoted by the Sun. “Everyone said he was absolutely fantastic and of course I owe him my life.

“We’re going to be friends for life obviously.”

Daniels added: “Well I’ve now got on my CV that I broke Glenn Hoddle’s ribs.”

It’s great to see Hoddle in such good health now having recovered as he has long been back with his punditry work, and there is no doubt that Daniels is a major part of how he’s still here today to tell his story.