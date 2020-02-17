Juventus ace Miralem Pjanic picked up an injury in their win over Brescia on Sunday, but there is good news as far as the Turin giants are concerned.

Results over the weekend saw the Bianconeri remain just a point clear at the top of the Serie A table, with Lazio now their nearest rivals after a crucial win over Inter.

With the Champions League also returning this month, the reigning Serie A champions can’t afford to lose any important players at this stage of the season, and the fear was that Pjanic may have suffered a setback after coming off on Sunday.

However, as confirmed in the club’s statement, the 29-year-old hasn’t sustained any muscle injuries and it’s been put down to fatigue instead, and so he will be evaluated in the coming days.

In turn, while that diagnosis would seemingly put his participation against SPAL at the weekend under doubt, it’s a boost for Juventus as it isn’t serious, and they’ll hope that he’ll be fully fit to face Lyon in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie next Wednesday night.

The Bosnian international has been as important as ever so far this season, making 31 appearances for Juventus across all competitions and has chipped in with three goals and four assists.

Further, his ability to dictate possession and the tempo in central midfield coupled with his technical quality and creativity are all attributes which have made him fundamental to Juventus in recent years.

Losing him at the business end of the campaign for any period of time would be a huge blow for the Turin giants, but based on the update above, it sounds as though he won’t be forced to miss much playing time, perhaps none at all, despite the initial fears raised.