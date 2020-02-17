Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi was dropped from the match squad for the Gunners’ game against Newcastle due to a heated row with Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff in the club’s recent winter break in Dubai, according to the Telegraph.

The French midfielder reportedly clashed with Arteta on the training pitch during the club’s recent visit to Dubai and was left out of the Newcastle matchday squad as a result.

According to the report in the Telegraph, the argument between Arteta and Guendouzi escalated and continued in the hotel during the club’s recent winter break.

Arteta was reportedly unimpressed by the midfielder’s attitude and body language during Arsenal’s trip to Dubai and this led to the heated argument and exchange between the player and manager, as per the report.

Arsenal went on to beat Newcastle 4-0 with Dani Ceballos, Guendouzi’s replacement, putting in a stellar performance in midfield alongside Granit Xhaka.

Arteta has shown that he won’t tolerate a bad attitude from his players by dropping Guendouzi in favour of Ceballos as he continues his reign as Arsenal manager.