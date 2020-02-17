Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hailed Bukayo Saka for his performance against Newcastle yesterday.

The Gunners thrashed Steve Bruce’s side 4-0 at the Emirates yesterday thanks to goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette. Saka had a pretty impressive match on the left flank and he also provided the pass that led to Pepe’s goal, Arsenal’s second of the match.

Arteta praised the teenager for his performance. As quoted by Goal.com, the Arsenal manager told Sky Sports: “He (Saka) takes responsibility, he takes risks in the final third. He (Saka) takes responsibility, he takes risks in the final third.”

Saka has been given plenty of first-team opportunities by Arsenal’s managers this season and he has done pretty well so far. The 18-year-old has scored three goals while providing seven assists in 25 appearances across all competitions so far. Given Saka’s current form, he most probably will be a regular for the remainder of the season and Arsenal might try to tie him down to a new contract.

The Gunners remain tenth in the Premier League table with 34 points. Their next fixture is the first leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie against Olympiacos.