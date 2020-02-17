Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hailed Nicolas Pepe for his performance in yesterday’s win over Newcastle United.

The Gunners produced their biggest Premier League win of the season by thrashing the Magpies 4-0 at the Emirates. Pepe had a role in three of Arsenal’s goals as he provided the cross for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opener, scored the second himself and set up the last one which was netted by Alexandre Lacazette. The Ivorian also helped in the build-up to Mesut Ozil’s strike.

SEE MORE: Video: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s cool reaction to Mesut Ozil’s goal vs Newcastle

Arteta hailed the 24-year-old’s performance yesterday, calling him top drawer. Speaking to Arsenal’s official website, the Spaniard said: “We just need consistency from him. Wide talented players in this league are not easy to get because obviously the most difficult thing to do is create things, but we’ve said some things and we need Nico to maintain game by game.

“He knows that and it’s the way he was applying himself defensively in a few moments, he was top drawer. That’s what he wasn’t doing in the past and when he does that, the rewards in the other box come. He made a difference today.”

Pepe hasn’t quite been consistent for Arsenal this season but has often provided some very good performances and yesterday was arguably his best. The Ivorian international now has six goals and as many assists in 2019/20. Arteta will be hoping to see more consistency from Pepe in the remaining matches.

Despite their win, Arsenal remain tenth in the Premier League table but they are now only five points behind the top six. The Gunners next travel to Greece for the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie against Olympiacos.