‘He will go in the summer, 100%’ – Roy Keane convinced Paul Pogba will leave Man Utd

Man Utd legend Roy Keane is convinced that Paul Pogba will leave the club this summer as the war of words involving his agent continues.

The 26-year-old has been limited to just eight appearances so far this season due to injury, but speculation over his future at Old Trafford remains rife.

As seen in the tweet below from his agent, Mino Raiola, the war of words between him and United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to threaten to escalate, and that can’t reflect well on Pogba and the chances of him remaining in Manchester.

With that in mind, Keane seems entirely convinced that the French international will move on this summer, and has argued that it would be the right decision for his former club due to the baggage that he comes with and his outspoken agent.

Time will tell if that indeed is the case or not, but with United practically going through this entire season without their talismanic midfielder, they seem to have had enough time to learn to cope without him anyway.

Following the signing of Bruno Fernandes in January, Solskjaer now has more quality in midfield, while the likes of Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic provide him with options too.

Perhaps with the addition of new players in the summer in mind, it might be the sensible decision to let Pogba go despite the quality that he possesses, as with Raiola continuing to comment publicly on his client, it seems to be an unwanted distraction for the Red Devils.

