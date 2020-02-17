How much Kevin De Bruyne could miss out on after Man City’s Champions League ban

Man City could face concern over the futures of key players with a report suggesting Kevin De Bruyne could be hit hard financially by their Champions League ban.

UEFA announced last week that they had handed the reigning Premier League champions a two-year ban from European competition as well as a €30m fine due to breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.

While they will now take their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to appeal the decision, it remains to be seen whether or not the punishment is overturned or even reduced.

As things stand though, the fact that they could sit out the next two seasons could lead to problems for Man City, and it could see certain players take a financial hit if they’re unsuccessful with their appeal.

According to The Sun, De Bruyne could miss out on £2.5m a season in add-ons in his current contract, made of up qualification for the competition and a potential pay out if they were to win it.

It’s noted that it’s up to £1.5m per season for making it to Europe’s premier competition, and a further £1m for lifting the trophy. Given City have struggled to get that far, it’s still a huge basic figure to not be involved in the Champions League at all.

The Sun do add there is perhaps better news for Man City with regards to Pep Guardiola and Raheem Sterling who are being tipped to stay at the Etihad despite the ban, although it remains to be seen if De Bruyne, 28, is ready to follow suit or is tempted to look elsewhere for a solution.