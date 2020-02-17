Graeme Souness hailed Nicolas Pepe and has backed him to excel at Arsenal.

The Ivorian international produced a sensational performance for the Gunners in yesterday’s match against Newcastle. Pepe scored Arsenal’s second goal while providing the assists for the ones scored by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Souness hailed the 24-year-old and tipped him to have a good spell at Arsenal just like Thierry Henry who became a club legend after a shaky start. The Liverpool legend told Sky Sports: “I think there is a real, real player in there. You think of their best ever player Thierry [Henry], he came here and didn’t have a great first season, took some time, and I see Pepe being a star here, great feet, electric and still a baby.”

Pepe has struggled for consistency at Arsenal this season but has produced some impressive performances for them and yesterday was one such example. It’s no surprise that the winger is finding it a bit hard to show the kind of form he was in while at Lille due to the differences in Ligue 1 and the Premier League. However, once he’s able to adapt to the English game, we could well see him become a big name for Arsenal.

After comprehensively beating Newcastle, the Gunners next play Olympiacos.