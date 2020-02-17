‘It was a natural reaction’ – Harry Maguire on possible red card incident in Man Utd win

Man Utd defender Harry Maguire has defended himself from suggestions that he could have received a red card against Chelsea on Monday night.

The incident happened in the opening half at Stamford Bridge, before the Red Devils went on to secure a 2-0 win to give themselves a huge boost in their pursuit of a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

As Maguire fell to the ground and out of play, Michy Batshuayi appeared set to fall on top of him, only for the England international to seemingly kick out and catch him, as seen in the video below.

Pundits Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane were adamant at half-time that it should have resulted in a red card, but Maguire has insisted that there was no intent and that was merely a natural reaction for him to straighten his leg.

He did concede that he caught Batshuayi and he did apologise to the Chelsea striker, but that will come as little consolation for the Blues as they suffered another major setback in their bid to hold on to that fourth spot in the Premier League table.

"I thought he was going to fall on me. It was a natural reaction" Harry Maguire explains his clash with Michy Batshuayi which VAR decided was not a red card More: https://t.co/XI0hSMyYna pic.twitter.com/i9ypuxfex8 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 17, 2020

Has Harry Maguire got away with one here? ? ? Watch #MNF live on Sky Sports PL or follow here: https://t.co/loP3696X2c pic.twitter.com/Tlr3MwQ7lI — Sky Sports MNF (@SkySportsMNF) February 17, 2020