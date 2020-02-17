Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that Odion Ighalo’s loan deal could become permanent.

The Nigerian international was signed by the Red Devils on loan from Shanghai Shenhua on deadline day. Ighalo’s loan deal doesn’t have an option to buy after it runs out but Solskjaer hasn’t ruled out the possibility to sign him on a permanent basis.

As quoted by Goal.com, the Manchester United manager said: “It’s a loan, but when you’re in the door, and if you impress, it gives you a chance. That’s exactly the same for everyone who signs. If it’s permanent, or if it’s a loan. If you impress as a player, if you impress as a person, if you can help this group improve, of course there’s a chance we’ll look at extending things and signing.”

Ighalo has his fair share of Premier League experience during his time at Watford. However, having spent so many years in China, it’s hard to say whether the 30-year-old will be able to have the kind of impact on Man United that could make him a permanent signing. However, if he has a good loan spell, maybe he could be bought in the summer. With Marcus Rashford out injured, there’s a chance Ighalo could receive some first-team opportunities.

Man United take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tonight and a win could take them to seventh in the Premier League table, just three points behind Frank Lampard’s side who are currently fourth.