Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has responded to growing talk that he could finally land himself with a Premier League winners’ medal after all.

The former Reds captain, now manager of Scottish giants Rangers, is no longer playing, but formed part of that Liverpool side that came so close to winning the title back in 2013/14.

Manchester City pipped them by just two points in a close-run title race that went down to the final day of the season, but it’s now emerged that the club’s Financial Fair Play rules breach could see them docked points retrospectively.

This in theory means City could be stripped of that 2014 title, with runners-up Liverpool then in line to be declared the official champions of that season.

Gerrard never won a PL winners’ medal, so he admits he’s following the case with interest.

“I read that myself this morning,” he said.

“We will wait and see. From a UEFA point of view, it is obviously a real strong sentence or punishment. I’m sure they will appeal so we will wait and see what the outcome is on that.

“Then we will see whether the Premier League act from there. But if you look at the severity of the punishment from UEFA, something has gone badly wrong.

“So I’m really interested to see the outcome of that. Until I get the punishment from the Premier League, I won’t comment further. But I’m really, really interested in it…for obvious reasons.

“It’s all ifs and buts. It is what it is. Manchester City were champions.

“As I sit here right now, congratulations to them. They are champions. Until things develop, if they develop, it’s all ifs and buts.

“I’ve got nothing to say on the matter.

“All I say is I’m very interested because of the severity of what UEFA have put out there.”