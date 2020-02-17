Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum said that the matches against Atletico Madrid will be tough.

The reigning European champions will taken on Diego Simeone’s side in the last 16 of the Champions League with the first leg taking place at the Wanda Metropolitano this week.

SEE MORE: Liverpool front-runners in battle to sign £30m star also wanted by Manchester United

Wijnaldum likened Atletico Madrid to Liverpool, claiming that the La Liga side is hard to beat. Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the Dutch international said: “They are a lot like us, fighters. They are a team more or less like us, also really difficult to beat. I think you can see that in their playing style in the competition. They are always battling to get results and they can easily switch at times when it is necessary, they know what they have to do to win the match. So yes, these are going to be really difficult matches.”

Atleti haven’t been very good this season, being fourth in the La Liga table currently with 40 points, 13 behind leaders Real Madrid. They also have a few injury concerns but Los Rojiblancos could well give Liverpool a tough fight in the two round of 16 fixtures.

However, the Reds have been in some form this season and they seem the favorites to win the tie and advance to the knockout stages.

After the first leg at Madrid, Liverpool play four matches before the home leg which will take place on March 11.

