Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero claims it’s Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s ‘destiny’ to join the Turin club.

This comes shortly after Manchester City’s ban by UEFA from European competitions which has resulted in the club’s players and staff being heavily linked with moves away from the Etihad.

Del Piero, who scored 290 goals in 706 appearances for the Italian giants, was vocal about his desire for Guardiola to join Juventus in his recent interview.

Speaking about Manchester City and Guardiola, Del Piero said, as quoted by the Sun: “In Italy there are already rumours saying that the coach and many players will leave the club. The whole of football thinks they can steal something from Manchester.

“Last summer there was a lot of talk that he was coming to Juventus and that is still happening.”

The Italian added: “Every club in the world would love him as a coach and I would love to see Pep in Italy.

“He has won in Spain, Germany and England. If we follow that path I think maybe it is his destiny to go to Juve.” he added.

Guardiola is under contract at Manchester City up until the end of next season and it remains to be seen whether he will leave the Etihad before the end of his contract.

The Catalan manager is yet to progress beyond the quarter-finals of the Champions League with City and is up against Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid side in the last-16 of the competition this season.

If MCFC were to lose Guardiola to Juve now it could be a very testing few years ahead for them as they’ll struggle to lure the same calibre of both coaches and players to the Etihad Stadium without European football.