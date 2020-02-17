Real Madrid and Portugal legend Luis Figo has stated that Bruno Fernandes is ‘a good buy’ for Manchester United.

Fernandes joined Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window and has impressed on his debut for the Red Devils against Wolves.

Speaking to Sky Sports at the Laureus Sports Awards about Bruno Fernandes, Portugal and Real Madrid legend Figo said: “He is a different player, he is not a striker [but] a midfielder.

“In these days the market is not so big so it is different to find players because everyone is looking for that and the production of talent is not as huge as in other generations.

“So sometimes you have to buy different players.

“He is one of the best football players in Portugal.

“He is in the international team, a midfielder that can score. He has the quality to [score a] goal and to be in the box.

“I think it was a good buy, I just hope that he can adapt as soon as possible to a different league.”

Bruno Fernandes has an eye for goal and is a midfielder with a diverse passing range who likes to get into the box and join in attacks.

The Portuguese midfielder scored 63 goals in 137 games for Sporting Lisbon and is expected to do well at Manchester United.

Fernandes will, in all likelihood, start for the Red Devils in their upcoming crunch fixture against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this evening.

It remains to be seen whether Fernandes hits the heights he’s reached with Sporting at United, but it makes sense that fans are excited about him after his form at his previous club and the fact that a signing of his type was very much needed in that position in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.