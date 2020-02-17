Manchester United draw up FOURTEEN transfer targets for summer spending spree

Manchester United have reportedly drawn up a list of as many as fourteen transfer targets for the summer.

The Red Devils presumably won’t sign all of these players mentioned, but are seemingly keen to cast their net wide in the search for new players.

One imagines around four or five new signings could do the job for Man Utd ahead of next season, and it seems they’ll choose from these fourteen mentioned in a report from the Mail.

Read on for the full list…

James Maddison (Leicester City)

A world class performer enjoying a terrific season with Leicester City, James Maddison is high on United’s list and would likely cost around £100million.

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

A similarly skilful and exciting attacking player lighting up the Premier League is Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, who may be slightly cheaper than Maddison, but perhaps closer to £60-80m.

Declan Rice (West Ham)

A top defensive midfielder linked with MUFC for some time, Declan Rice is surely ready for the step up to a bigger club and could be an ideal replacement for the ageing Nemanja Matic.

Todd Cantwell (Norwich City)

A promising young talent who has shone for Norwich despite their likely Premier League relegation, Todd Cantwell has also been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham.

Max Aarons (Norwich City)

First linked with a big move back in the summer, Max Aarons looked set to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Crystal Palace. Now he’s being lined up to potentially do that at Old Trafford.