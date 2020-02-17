Manchester United could reportedly still be interested in signing Bournemouth forward Joshua King after missing out on him in the January transfer window.

United have already signed 30-year-old Odion Ighalo in January and are in the market for another striker this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, the Manchester outfit could turn their attention to King again after a failed bid for the striker in January.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already spent £200 million on new recruits including Bruno Fernandes this season and it looks likely that the Manchester United manager will spend big this summer as well, according to the Daily Mail.

King has scored 3 goals and has made 2 assists in 17 appearances for Bournemouth this season and is on United’s radar, according to the report.

The Red Devils could do with more depth in their squad after being overly reliant on Marcus Rashford this season, with their top scorer now out injured.

It remains to be seen if King is really good enough for a club like Man Utd, but he might do a decent job as a backup option.

United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has also indicated that United will spend big this summer as well, as per the Mail’s report.