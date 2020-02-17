Lyon defender Marcal actually injured his own goalkeeper Anthony Lopes after forcing him to stop his awful long-range back pass.

Watch this comical incident below, with Marcal playing the ball a long way back and hitting it a bit too hard, forcing Lopes to race back and just prevent it going over the line for a long-range own goal.

What a way to send your goalkeeper scrambling! ??pic.twitter.com/J2d7adEQ1m — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) February 17, 2020

Unfortunately, Lopes looked in a little discomfort after clattering into the post, limping for a moment afterwards, and the commentators suggest the ball may have been trickling just wide anyway, though you can never be too careful.

The shot-stopper won’t have been too happy with his team-mate after this extraordinary incident!