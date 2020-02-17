Menu

“Proper Pogba replacement” – These Man United fans rave about star despite Maddison & Grealish transfer links

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Loads of Manchester United fans were impressed by the performance of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic last night as Lazio beat Inter Milan to put themselves firmly in this season’s Serie A title race.

Lazio have been something of a surprise package this year, but Milinkovic-Savic has looked a world class player in the making for some time now, and he surely won’t stick around at the Stadio Olimpico for much longer if he carries on performing like this.

MORE: Chelsea and Manchester United combined XI: One team edges this 6-5 ahead of crucial PL clash

It’s been some time since the Serbia international was linked with United, but Marca stated he was being lined up as a replacement for Paul Pogba a few months ago, and it seems many Red Devils fans share the view that he could be ideal for that role.

sergej milinkovic-savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic would be a popular signing at Manchester United

More Stories / Latest News

MUFC seem to have moved on to other attacking midfield targets recently, with the Sun stating that James Maddison and Jack Grealish are their top targets for this summer.

Perhaps there could be room for one of them and Milinkovic-Savic? Either way, it seems it would be a popular deal if the player were to come on to United’s radar again…

More Stories Sergej Milinkovic-Savic