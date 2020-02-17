Loads of Manchester United fans were impressed by the performance of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic last night as Lazio beat Inter Milan to put themselves firmly in this season’s Serie A title race.

Lazio have been something of a surprise package this year, but Milinkovic-Savic has looked a world class player in the making for some time now, and he surely won’t stick around at the Stadio Olimpico for much longer if he carries on performing like this.

It’s been some time since the Serbia international was linked with United, but Marca stated he was being lined up as a replacement for Paul Pogba a few months ago, and it seems many Red Devils fans share the view that he could be ideal for that role.

MUFC seem to have moved on to other attacking midfield targets recently, with the Sun stating that James Maddison and Jack Grealish are their top targets for this summer.

Perhaps there could be room for one of them and Milinkovic-Savic? Either way, it seems it would be a popular deal if the player were to come on to United’s radar again…

A proper Pogba replacement for #MUFC Bring Sir Savic to La Theatre @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/AC1jwiCFBd — NT (@utdNit) February 17, 2020

Bring him to the theatre wtf https://t.co/o5GNRCjQdo — ? (@utdeminent) February 17, 2020

Manchester United should sell Pogba and sign milinkovic savic — jones francis (@jonesfrancis15) February 17, 2020

Bruno – Fred – Savic. Inject it into my veins ? — ?? (@UtdAidan) February 16, 2020

Ladies and gentlemen, Sergej Milinkovic SAVIC. Now I'm sold, he's a Beast, the guy is a big game player. He's driving the Lazio's midfield like a General in the battlefield. Scenes #MUFC pic.twitter.com/IeGhdkJbD0 — Bruno (@Utd_Avenue) February 16, 2020

Milinkovic-Savic has always been my favorite before Man Utd bought Pogba. He'll give you his 100 in every game. Pure class! — Adebayo (@classydudeOG) February 16, 2020

Been saying for the longest time that Utd should sign Milinkovic-Savic. He’s a complete midfielder. — The Not-So-Good Samaritan (@samar_ia) February 16, 2020

@paulpogba to Juve or Madrid Replace him with Milonkovic-Savic and add either Grealish or Maddison (ideally both) United will return to the top I promise you ???#MUFC https://t.co/C4lQQbF6sR — Trey Tshepo.K (@Tkhoabz) February 17, 2020

What a sensational season Milinkovic Savic is having. So, so underrated! — The United Link ? (@TheUnitedLink) February 17, 2020

If Pogba goes this summer, I’m all aboard the Milinkovic-Savic train for United.

That game against Inter was insane – absolutely incredible player. — Tom Bl (@TomDefoBlewitt) February 16, 2020