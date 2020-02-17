Mino Raiola fires back at Man United boss Solskjaer’s comments on Paul Pogba

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Paul Pogba’s agent – Mino Raiola, has hit back at Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with some fierce comments as the pair’s war of words continue.

As per the MailOnline, Solskjaer recently delivered a stern message that reiterated ‘Paul is our player and not Mino’s.’

The Mail’s report also suggests that Raiola remains in contact with Pogba’s former club Juventus over the World Cup winner’s future.

The war of words doesn’t seem as though it will be coming to an end anytime soon, with Raiola shockingly claiming that Solskjaer’s comments suggest that the Man United boss sees Pogba as his ‘prisoner’.

Raiola took to his Instagram account to continue the battle with Solskjaer.

Take a look at Raiola’s sensational claims below:

Raiola: “Pogba is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer’s property. Paul is Paul Pogba’s. You cannot own a human being already for a long time in the UK or anywhere else. I hope Solskjaer don’t want to suggest that Paul is his prisoner”. ? #MUFC #ManUnited — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 17, 2020

Injury troubles have limited Pogba to just eight appearances across all the competitions for the Red Devils this season.

Pogba has struggled to lift United back to the top since his marquee return three-and-half-years ago, BBC Sport report that the Red Devils parted with a then world record fee of £89m to bring the midfielder back.

It’s unfortunate to see that Pogba has found himself in the headlines for doing nothing, with the media’s intense scrutiny since the Frenchman’s return to England, should the enigmatic midfielder push for an exit soon?