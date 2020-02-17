Real Madrid are reportedly ready to let go of James Rodriguez in the summer.

The Colombian international made quite a name for himself at the 2014 World Cup where he won the Golden Boot, scoring six goals. James was tipped to be a big name and joined Real Madrid. He had a decent first couple of years but soon fell down the pecking order under Zinedine Zidane.

SEE MORE: Agent of Real Madrid-linked Manchester City star says he won’t leave the club amid Real Madrid links

After a two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich, the Colombian returned to the Spanish capital and has been anything but a regular this season. So far, James has made only 13 appearances across all competitions with a goal against Granada and two assists to his name. Injuries have also played their part in the 28-year-old not getting enough first-team opportunities.

According to Spanish magazine Don Balon, Real Madrid are prepared to offload the Colombian international and Valencia has been suggested as a possible destination because of his agent Jorge Mendes’ contacts. This report also claims that Los Blancos are demanding nothing less than €40 million for James.

There doesn’t much of a chance of James being a regular under Zidane and it might be best for him to make a move away from the club. Valencia may not be as big a club as Real Madrid but could be a suitable destination for him as he could be a regular there. There is also a fair chance of James playing some Champions League football with them.