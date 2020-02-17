Real Madrid reportedly sense an opportunity to seal the transfer of Manchester City star Raheem Sterling.

The England international is said to have decided he wants to leave City in the wake of their potential Champions League ban, according to Don Balon.

The Spanish outlet suggest Real president Florentino Perez could offer as much as £150million for Sterling, who could be an ideal long-term Cristiano Ronaldo replacement at the Bernabeu.

Madrid have missed Ronaldo since selling him to Juventus in 2018, and Sterling is a similarly lethal goal-scorer from out wide, whilst also having the pace and skill to cause defenders all kinds of problems even if he’s not getting on the score sheet.

City fans will no doubt be fearing stories like this, with the club likely to be in a vulnerable position if they are hit with a ban, though they have the chance to appeal.

Sterling is the kind of player it might be hard to keep at the Etihad Stadium if the club aren’t playing in Europe, while luring top replacements for departing stars would also be that bit harder.