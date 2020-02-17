Liverpool are reportedly looking the front-runners in the race to sign Norwich City starlet Todd Cantwell this summer.

Manchester United are also mentioned as being among the suitors for Cantwell after his impressive breakthrough season, but Liverpool seem the favourites to sign the £30million-rated ace, according to The Athletic.

The 21-year-old looks a player with a big future in the Premier League, and it would be interesting to see how he’d get on at a bigger club after standing out at Norwich.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a fine record when it comes to improving players and giving youngsters a chance, so it makes sense for Cantwell to perhaps pick Anfield as his next destination if he wants to further his career.

That said, while Man Utd are not in the best shape at the moment, Cantwell may actually find he gets more opportunities to play regularly at Old Trafford due to their current lack of quality players in his position.

It could be a tricky choice for the England Under-21 international, who will need to think carefully about what could be an important move at this stage in his career.