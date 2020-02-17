Video: Composed Bailly tricks his way out of trouble for Man United vs Chelsea

In the 36th minute of this evening’s mammoth Premier League encounter between Chelsea and Manchester United, Eric Bailly expertly got himself out of trouble.

The Ivorian looked as though he was on the training pitch as he calmly pulled off a smooth feint to get past Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi in his own box.

Bailly burst out of trouble before passing the ball to Fred. United fans will absolutely love to see one of their defenders so composed in a high-pressure situation.

Take a look at the defender’s silky move while under pressure below:

Bailly is clearly on the training pitch ?? pic.twitter.com/fRMytG6xL4 — 31st. (@theboy31st) February 17, 2020

Eric Bailly Aka The Nutjob showing off his silky skills at the bridge ??????? #mufc ? #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/5FA6C0x9QV — Forever United ????? (@ForeverUnited87) February 17, 2020