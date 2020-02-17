Video: Eric Bailly’s insane block to deny Kovacic for Man United vs Chelsea

In the 72nd minute of this evening’s mammoth Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Chelsea, Eric Bailly produced some last-gasp heroic to keep the Blues at bay.

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic found himself in a fine position to score, the Croatian appeared to drill a shot towards the bottom corner.

Kovacic’s chances of hitting the back of the net were shattered when centre-back Eric Bailly dove to the floor to block the midfielder’s strike, sending the ball out of play.

Bailly has been impressive on his first start for the Red Devils since last April, the Ivorian showed his composure earlier in the game with some fine trickery.

Pictures from DAZN.