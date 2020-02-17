Video: Jurgen Klopp has everyone in stitches after being asked for Serie A title pick

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp took time out from the Premier League to share his opinion on what is a thrilling Serie A title battle this season.

With the Merseyside giants currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, the title in England looks to be a done deal this season with just 12 games remaining.

In contrast, after 24 games, Juventus are just one point ahead of Lazio in the standings, with Inter three points adrift.

Much of the talk has been about Juve and Inter as the two main Scudetto contenders this season, but Klopp has a different pick to win it all, as seen in the video below, as when asked if he’s picking Juve or Inter, he goes with Lazio.

The Liverpool boss not only breaks out into laughter himself as he drops another example of why his personality is loved by many, but the reporter and the camera team can also be heard chuckling away even as the interview continues.

Reds fans will no doubt love how he refers to a former player as ‘our Lucas Leiva’ who is part of Lazio’s charge, as well as his former striker at Dortmund, Ciro Immobile.

In turn, there’s reasoning behind his answer, and it certainly would be a huge shock if Lazio ended up denying both Juventus and Inter this season…