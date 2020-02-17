Video: Maguire scores superb header after Fernandes corner for Man United vs Chelsea

Manchester United extended their lead in the 66th minute of this evening’s mammoth Premier League clash with Chelsea.

The Red Devils’ January signing Bruno Fernandes whipped a dangerous corner into the box with rapid pace, the ball evaded everyone and Harry Maguire rose highest at the far post to power the ball into the back of the net with a fine header.

Chelsea fans will be absolutely gutted after seeing Maguire score, the centre-back escaped punishment after appearing to kick Michy Batshuayi in his private areas in the early stages of the important clash.

Take a look at the England international’s fine header below:

