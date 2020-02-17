Menu

Video: Man United’s Harry Maguire escapes punishment for shock kick on Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has likely produced one of the most controversial moments of this evening’s Premier League clash with Chelsea – in just the 20th minute.

The England international centre-back quite literally appeared to kick out after a battle for the ball with Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi.

Maguire appeared to kick Batshuayi directly in his private areas – with his studs up. The United defender escaped punishment after the referee consulted VAR.

Should the centre-back have been sent off after this incident?

Take a look at the incident below:

Pictures from NBC Sports Soccer.

