Video: Pundit’s brilliant minute-long speech praising Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson

After watching this video, it’s fair to say that pundit Tim Sherwood is a big fan of Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

With the world-class talent in the current Liverpool squad, it’s easy to see why the midfielder doesn’t get as much focus and praise as he deserves.

Virgil van Dijk has been majestic at the back, while the attacking trio of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah continue to lead the charge.

Behind all that though is the leadership, quality and experience offered by Henderson on and off the pitch, and Sherwood was keen to ensure that the England international got his deserved moment in the spotlight after the win over Norwich at the weekend.

As seen in the video below, he went on a minute-long speech about Henderson, and he had nothing but positive things to say about the heartbeat in this current Liverpool side…