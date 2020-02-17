Video: Roy Keane hilariously goes in on Arsenal over celebrations in Newcastle win

Roy Keane wasn’t having any of the Arsenal celebrations as they wrapped up a 4-0 win over Newcastle United at the Emirates on Sunday.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, the Manchester United legend was asked to give his opinion on the celebrations seen after the Gunners bagged their fourth.

As seen in the video below, he hilariously shut it down with some high level criticism of Arsenal, which suggests that brutal rivalry between the two clubs during his peak years is still burning strong inside him.

His comments brought a wry smile from presenter Dave Jones and fellow pundit Jamie Carragher, and no doubt many viewers tuning in ahead of Chelsea vs Man Utd were left in stitches too…