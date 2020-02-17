Video: These fans react to Willian’s ‘disgusting’ dive for Chelsea vs Man United

In the 35th minute of this evening’s Premier League clash between Chelsea and Manchester United, Blues star Willian was booked for an apparent dive.

The veteran winger seemed as though he’d got the better of Manchester United’s January signing Bruno Fernandes before bundling over the Portuguese star’s knee.

The moment took place on the edge of the penalty area, the referee booked Willian after swiftly waving off the Brazilian’s protests.

Take a look at the incident below:

Chelsea are furious! Willian is booked for diving after going down just outside the box

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 17, 2020

Here’s how some football fans reacted to Willian’s dive:

Some fans will be pleased to see that Willian was booked for his apparent attempts to deceive the referee.