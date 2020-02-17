RB Leipzig have denied reports that Liverpool have been in touch to hold talks over the potential summer transfer of in-form striker Timo Werner.

The Germany international is enjoying an outstanding season for Leipzig, but it seems the Bundesliga side are not impressed by some of the fake news surrounding their star player.

Responding to recent transfer gossip in an interview with Transfermarkt, Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said: “We hear these reports all the time.

“Someone makes something up, and everyone else copies it. Werner is happy here and wants to play the rest of the season.”

Liverpool fans will surely be hoping there can be a positive development regarding them and Werner in the coming months, as the prolific 23-year-old looks like he’d be a quality addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

While it’s perhaps debatable if there’s room for him in the LFC XI due to the presence of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in that front three, there’s surely some tactical tinkering that could take place to allow a talent like Werner into the side.

The young forward has 20 goals in 22 Bundesliga games this season, and 86 in 145 appearances in total for Leipzig in all competitions.