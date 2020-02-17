Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to be drawn on Mino Raiola after his side’s 2-0 win over Chelsea on Monday night.

While the focus was mainly on the game itself, the United manager was asked by the Sky Sports reporter about Raiola’s latest comments which were posted on Twitter ahead of kickoff, as seen below.

As noted by TeamTalk, it stemmed from initial comments made by Solskjaer, and so it appeared as though the situation could escalate from there if he chose to respond through the media.

Sensibly, he decided against that on Monday night. As seen in the video below, he suggested that he would rather speak to Raiola directly himself, although he added that he probably wouldn’t have a conversation with the agent as tension and rapport is at an all-time low.

The questions continued before he hinted that the Man Utd media spokesperson had called for them to stop, but it appears as though the message from Solskjaer was that he isn’t going to allow the situation to escalate further through the media as ultimately he’s still got to get the best out of Paul Pogba between now and the end of the season.

"I don't need to comment about Mino, I can speak to him myself" Ole Gunnar Solskjær responds to Mino Raiola's social media comments regarding his relationship with Paul Pogba More: https://t.co/Uom37wb1EJ pic.twitter.com/1oYh0X4K2u — Sky Sports MNF (@SkySportsMNF) February 17, 2020