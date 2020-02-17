Zinedine Zidane must have had flashbacks to his playing days here as he was tackled on the sideline during Real Madrid’s game against Celta Vigo.

Watch this rather amusing incident below as Celta ace Joseph Aidoo clatters into Zidane, knocking him over in the process.

It was a frustrating evening in general for Los Blancos, who were held 2-2 at home by Celta, who equalised with five minutes remaining.

Still, Madrid fans will also hope their manager hasn’t picked up a surprise injury in the process!