Arsenal have been handed a transfer boost by reported target Dayot Upamecano, as the RB Leipzig defender has remained coy on his future beyond this summer.

The Gunners have seen their defence remain a problem this season, as they’ve conceded 34 goals in 26 Premier League games.

That gives them the joint-third worst defensive record of the top 10 sides, and although they remain just seven points adrift of fourth place as they still have hopes of Champions League football next season, in order to compete at the highest level, they surely must shore things up at the back moving forward.

As reported by The Sun, they could set their sights on Upamecano this summer, with the 21-year-old leaving the door open to an exit from Leipzig by suggesting that he will hold talks with those around him at the end of the season and make a decision on his future then.

“There are several clubs that want me,” he is quoted as saying to RMC Sport.

“I will speak with my agents and my parents at the end of the season and we will make the right decision.”

Although it’s added that the Frenchman has just 18 months remaining on his current contract with Leipzig, he does have a touted £50m release clause in that agreement and so it won’t be cheap to prise him away it seems.

Nevertheless, that statement above doesn’t necessarily sound as though he has no interest in considering an exit this summer, and so it remains to be seen if Arsenal are on hand to swoop if he does eye a move elsewhere.

The Gunners will have decisions to make though as William Saliba will return from his loan spell this summer, while they have an option to buy in their loan deal for January signing Pablo Mari. Adding Upamecano too would surely mean exits to make space in the squad.